NTR Kathanayakudu movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

NTR: Kathanayakudu is based on one of the biggest cultural icons of the country, NT Rama Rao. After ruling the hearts of fans for several decades, he even dominated state politics in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The biopic has been split into two parts: NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu. While the first part has hit the screens today, the second part will open in cinemas on February 7, this year. The film has a star-studded cast, including Balakrishna and Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan. While Balakrishna has played his father NTR, Vidya has essayed the role of NTR’s wife Basavatarakam.

Rana Daggubati, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Daggubati Raja and Bharath Reddy among others have played pivotal roles in the biopic. Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish has helmed two-part biopic, which is co-produced by Balakrishna.