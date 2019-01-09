NTR Kathanayakudu movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

NTR: Kathanayakudu is based on one of the biggest cultural icons of the country, NT Rama Rao. After ruling the hearts of fans for several decades, he even dominated state politics in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.
The biopic has been split into two parts: NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu. While the first part has hit the screens today, the second part will open in cinemas on February 7, this year. The film has a star-studded cast, including Balakrishna and Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan. While Balakrishna has played his father NTR, Vidya has essayed the role of NTR’s wife Basavatarakam.
Rana Daggubati, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Daggubati Raja and Bharath Reddy among others have played pivotal roles in the biopic. Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish has helmed two-part biopic, which is co-produced by Balakrishna.
Kathanayakudu off to a good start in US
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#NBK garu has his Best #USA premieres with #NTRKathanayakudu. $440K till now.. It beats #GPSK 's $375 #USA premieres.."
Vidya Balan on NTR Kathanayakudu
“This is my first Telugu feature film and it is a bonanza for me. I signed up for one but it’s like getting to know you are going to have twins. This is not one but two films,” Vidya Balan said at a press meet of NTR: Kathanayakudu.
Gopi Mohan on NTR Kathanayakudu
Screenwriter Gopi Mohan shared on Twitter, "Best Wishes to #NBK @vidya_balan @iSumanth @RanaDaggubati, Captain @DirKrish @mmkeeravani garu & #NTRBiopic Team. Hearing good things about the film #NTRKathaNayakudu. Advance Wishes to @NBKFilms_ @Vibri @vishinduri & @VaaraahiCC @SaiKorrapati5 .💐💐💐"
Devi Sri Prasad on NTR Kathanayakudu
Devi Sri Prasad wrote on Twitter, "Wishing all the very best to the whole team of #NTRKathanayakudu !! The BioPic of a Great Legend !! Cant wait to witness the magic of @DirKrish & #NandamuriBalakrishna garu 😊😊👍 and the fantastic Starcast !! Wishing U all a BLOCKBUSTER !!😁🎹🎵"