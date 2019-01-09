NTR Kathanayakudu leaked online by Tamilrockers

The NTR biopic NTR: Kathanayakudu has been leaked online by Tamilrockers, which is notorious for leaking pirated versions of new films.

NTR: Kathanayakudu is a Telugu movie based on the life of renowned actor-politician NT Rama Rao. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati and Daggubati Raja among others in significant roles. The movie has been directed by Krish.

While Vidya Balan plays NTR’s wife Basavatarakam in the film, Telugu sensation Rana Daggubati essays the role of Andhra Pradesh’s current chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Meanwhile, Bengali star Jisshu portrays filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee LV Prasad who had launched NTR in films in 1949.

The piracy of movies continues to have its stronghold despite Madras High Court’s order to block over 12,000 sites. In the past, Tamilrockers has faced backlash from fans and artistes, but that hasn’t had any significant effect.

Produced by Nandamuri Balakrishna, N.T.R. Kathanayakudu hit the theater on January 9.

The biopic has been divided into two parts. The second part titled NTR: Mahanayakudu will present the political journey of NT Rama Rao and will release on February 7.