Jr NTR’s team shuts down rumours of actor starring in Dhanush-Vetrimaaran’s next film: ‘Absolutely false’

Actors Dhanush and Jr NTR will not be sharing screen space in director Vetrimaaran’s next film, the latter’s team has clarified. Recently, there was much speculation that Vetrimaaran, who has worked with Dhanush several times before, has signed both the stars for his film. However, Jr NTR’s team has released a statement that the actor isn’t collaborating with Dhanush or the filmmaker anytime soon.

The statement read, “Over the past couple of days, there is an unverified news report on Mr Jr NTR, Mr Dhanush, Mr Vetrimaaran’s film. We would like to clarify that they are absolutely false. Kindly avoid such speculations.”

Jr NTR has several films lined up, including an untitled Telugu movie with Janhvi Kapoor, which will be helmed by Koratala Siva. Tentatively titled NTR 30, the film will go on floors this month. Apart from this, Jr NTR has a movie with KGF director Prashanth Neel and Trivikram.

Jr NTR is currently basking in the success of his global hit RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The historical drama, which also features Ram Charan, became somewhat of a phenomenon on its release and crossed over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Later, the film won several international awards, including Best Original Song for “Naatu Naatu” at the Golden Globes. The song has also been nominated for the Academy Awards, and Jr NTR is currently in the US to attend the ceremony, which will take place on March 13.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is busy with his upcoming Tamil film Captain Miller. He last featured in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Vaathi, which focused on a man’s fight to transform the education system.