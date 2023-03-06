scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
NTR Jr leaves for the US a week ahead of the Oscars 2023, greets fans at the airport. Watch

The RRR star NTR Jr was seen in a chatty mood as he proceeded to board his flight for the US. The actor will be seen attending the Oscars next week with his colleagues from the movie.

jr ntrNTR Jr will attend the Oscars 2023 ceremony (Photo: RRR/Twitter)

Actor NTR Jr has left for the US, a week ahead of the 95th Academy Awards. The song Naatu Naatu from NTR Jr’s film RRR, featuring him and Ram Charan, has been nominated for the Best Original Song. The song had earlier won at the Golden Globes in the same category.

Photos and videos of the actor at the Hyderabad airport have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos posted on Twitter, NTR Jr is seen talking to several people as he heads inside the airport. The actor also smiled, talked and shook hands with people outside the airport. The 95th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on March 13 in India.

Recently, NTR Jr and Alia Bhatt were awarded the Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Association 2023. As the actors were not able to attend the ceremony in the US, On Friday, the organisation revealed that they would dispatch their trophies to them within a week.

“Dear RRR supporters & fans, We would like to share with you the awards for N.T Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt. We will be sending them out next week. Thank you for all your love and support. The Hollywood Critics Association #RRRGoesGlobal #RRRMovie #AliaBhatt #NTRamaRaoJr,” the organisers wrote on Twitter. They also shared photographs of the trophies.

Also Read |RRR’s long and extraordinary road to Oscars, Golden Globes: How a Telugu film became a shared global emotion

Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu will also be performed at the Oscars by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The song’s music has been composed by MM Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose.  RRR, a historical drama,  became a global sensation soon after its release in March last year and has swept many international awards, including two at the Critics Choice Awards, for Best Song and Best Foreign Language film.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 11:47 IST
