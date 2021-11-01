Jr NTR chases a tiger, faces off with Ram Charan: Intriguing scenes from RRR teaser

Amid much anticipation, a glimpse of RRR was unveiled on Monday. To be honest, it really piqued my interest in the movie and left me wanting more. The teaser highlights the epic scale and grandeur of the film. Here we bring you the most intriguing frames from the new teaser.

1. The glimpse of RRR begins with a tiger chasing Jr NTR. Since the beginning of the film’s production, it has been said that Komaram Bheem’s character, played by Jr NTR, fights with a tiger, which is an introduction sequence of Tarak in the movie.

2. The RRR glimpse hints at a no-holds-barred face-off between the leads before they befriend each other.

This sequence promises to be an emotionally charged one and could also be the first encounter between the two leads. It also indicates that the action takes place at a British Raj event. We also get a peek at Olivia Morris as well.

3. Ram Charan is seen as a cop serving the British Raj. We wonder what’s with the disguise.

4. It looks like there is a public hanging sequence in the movie. It could be Ajay Devgn’s character or Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem at the receiving end of British authorities’ punishment.

5. In the glimpse of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are seen together in action against British Raj. It could be a mind-blowing action sequence before the interval.

6. The teaser features a shot of Alluri Sita Ramraju targeting a British Raj convoy with arrows in the jungle. It is expected to be the intro shot of Ram Charan as rebel Alluri.

7. The glimpse also offers a peek at Shriya Saran, who is seen as a commoner running away from goons for protection.

8. The new teaser hints at the enmity turned friendship of the protagonists. The audience can expect a song that features the friendly leads.

RRR also stars Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Alia Bhatt, Rahul Ramakrishna and Samuthirakani. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the film will release in theatres on January 7, 2022.