NTR biopic: Vidya Balan gets a warm welcome

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan was given a warm welcome to the Telugu film industry by Tollywood superstar Balakrishna and his family. Vidya will be playing the female lead in the upcoming biopic on legendary actor and politician NT Rama Rao.

Vidya visited the residence of her co-star Balakrishna on Wednesday. She was offered a sari, bangles and flowers by Balakrishna’s wife Vasundhara Devi. And the Tumari Sulu star spent some time chatting with the members of the family including Balakrishna’s daughters Lokeshwari, Tejaswini and son-in-law Sri Bharat.

Vidya has been roped in to essay the role of NTR’s wife Basavatarakam. Earlier, the actor said that she has been collecting details about Basavatarakam given that there is not much information about her available in the public domain.

Vidya said that through NTR biopic, people will know more about Basavatarakam’s personality.

In the meantime, the shooting of NTR biopic is underway after the project went on floors earlier this year. The film crew has undergone a major change after director Teja opted out of the project citing “creative differences”.

The filmmakers later roped in Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish, to helm the film.

