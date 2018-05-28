NTR biopic: Teja out, Krish in, confirms Balakrishna

NTR film gets a new director NTR film gets a new director

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna made an important announcement related to the upcoming biopic film NTR, on the eve of legendary film actor-politician N. T. Rama Rao’s 94th birth anniversary. In a video running little over a minute, Balakrishna revealed the name of the new director to helm the film on the life of his superstar father. Ace-filmmaker Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish, will be helming the big-ticket film.

The announcement comes after days of speculations that director Teja apparently developed cold feet and excused himself from the project. It may be recalled that he had said that he felt “extremely lucky” for having gotten the opportunity to direct a film on the life of NTR while launching the film.

“I’m extremely lucky to have got the opportunity to direct a film based on the life of NTR. Being his biggest fan, I never even in my dreams thought I will be directing a film on him one day,” he had said.

The movie was launched in March amid a lot of fanfare at Ramakrishna Studios in Hyderabad. Besides the big names of Telugu cinema, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had also taken part in it. The shooting began with the filmmakers recreating an iconic scene with Balakrishna from NTR’s Daana Veera Soora Karna.

The exact reasons for Teja’s departure from the project are unclear. However, his ‘creative differences’ with the filmmakers have said to have played the deal breaker.

Nevertheless, NTR seems to have landed in the safe hands of Krish. The filmmaker, who has directed National Award-winning film Kanche, had previously helmed Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Speculations were rife that Balakrishna was strongly considering to direct the film himself, in addition to playing his iconic father.

