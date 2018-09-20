Sumanth aces Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s look in NTR biopic

Sumanth will play Akkineni Nageswara Rao in NTR biopic. Sumanth will play Akkineni Nageswara Rao in NTR biopic.

On the 94th birth anniversary of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, actor Sumanth, who plays the legendary late actor in the NTR biopic, shared his look from the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer. Sharing the look on Twitter, he wrote, “In remembrance of #ANR on his 94th birth anniversary today. పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తాత🙏🏼Here’s my look (one of many) in #NTR #NTRBioPic #ANRLivesOn”

In the photo, Sumanth is seen as middle-aged Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Earlier, Naga Chaitanya had played a young ANR in blockbuster Mahanati.

Sumanth had earlier tweeted that it is quite exciting for him to be part of NTR biopic as ANR. He tweeted, “A privilege to be recreating their bond for celluloid” along with a photo of NTR and ANR.

Akkineni Nageswara Rao with NTR. (Photo credit: Sumanth/Instagram) Akkineni Nageswara Rao with NTR. (Photo credit: Sumanth/Instagram)

ANR and NTR featured in many films together and some of them like Misamma, Bhookailasa, Rama Krishnulu, Gundamma Katha, Mayabazaar and Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddhaamu went on to become blockbusters.

Earlier, Rana Daggubati had shared his look from the film. He will be playing Chandrababu Naidu in the film.

While Bollywood star Vidya Balan will play NTR’s s wife Basavatarakam, Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta will be seen as filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee LV Prasad, who launched NTR in films with Mana Desam.

The much-awaited project is being helmed by director Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish.

