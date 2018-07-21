NTR Biopic: Rakul Preet Singh to play Sridevi?

Rakul Preet Singh might portray the role of Sridevi in the NTR biopic. Rakul Preet Singh might portray the role of Sridevi in the NTR biopic.

The NTR biopic which is in the pipeline has been making news for bringing Vidya Balan on board for the project. Now speculation has it that Rakul Preet Singh might be playing the role of Sridevi in the film. The late superstar and NTR were one of the most celebrated duos on screen, having done about 14 films together. This includes hits such as Vetagaadu, Bobbili Puli, Justice Chowdhary, and Kondaveeti Simham.

According to media reports, the talks are still at an early stage as Rakul might have date issues. A report in Deccan Chronicle said, “Rakul was approached for the role and the actress was elated to be part of the project. However, the date clash could be a problem. But things are still in the nascent stage and it’s premature to comment.”

Rakul is currently working on several projects in hand. She is a part of Suriya’s upcoming film in Tamil with Selvaraghavan named NGK. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film is slated for a Diwali release. She is also part of Dev, that stars Suriya’s brother Karthi in the lead. The film is helmed by debutante Rajath Ravishankar. Apart from the two, Rakul is also part of an Ajay Devgn film in Bollywood.

The NTR biopic is one of the most awaited films in Tollywood. The project went on floors earlier this year and is being helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish. The film will also mark the debut of Vidya Balan in Tollywood.

