NTR biopic: Nandamuri Balakrishna aces NTR’s look in the Independence Day special poster

On the eve of India’s 72nd Independence Day, the makers of the much awaited NTR biopic released yet another poster of the legendary actor and politician. In the new poster, Nandamuri Balakrishna has aced the look of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. He can be seen striking the iconic pose of the actor who ruled the world of Telugu cinema for over four decades. The new poster of NTR biopic was shared by Rana Daggubati on Twitter. The actor, who plays Chandra Babu Naidu in the film, wrote, “Nandamuri Bala Krishna in and as the Legendary NTR HappyIndependenceDay.”

Rana on Monday took to Twitter and wrote, “What an honour it is to play the role of the Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr. N.Chandrbabu Naidu in the NTR biopic. Thank you sir for giving us your valuable time.” He has started shooting for the film.

“My Day 1 being part of the grand story of the mighty #NTR!! @DirKrish and Baba such a pleasure to be back on sets with you guys after 7 years!! #CBN,” shared the Baahubali actor on Twitter.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, also marked his presence in the industry as a producer, director and editor. Later in life, he served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years over three terms.

My Day 1 being part of the grand story of the mighty #NTR!! @DirKrish and Baba such a pleasure to be back on sets with you guys after 7 years!! #CBN pic.twitter.com/0jYG5xtxCI — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 13, 2018

The biopic, directed by Krish J, also stars Bollywood actor Vidya Balan. Vidya has been roped in to play NTR’s wife Basavatarakam in the NTR biopic. The film will also star Bengali actor Jisshu, who will be seen portraying the role of filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee LV Prasad. He had launched NTR in films in 1949 with Mana Desam.

