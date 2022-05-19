NTR 30 teaser: Jr NTR is set to unleash his fury in his next pan-India movie

On the eve of his 39th birthday, Telugu actor Jr NTR unveiled the announcement teaser of his next movie, which is written and directed by Koratala Siva. The teaser opens with Tarak delivering a piece of wisdom in a heroic voice: “Sometimes the valour doesn’t understand that it should not go out of its depths. And at times the fear should know that the time has come to stop it. I am coming.”

The teaser is full of fire, fury and blood set against the backdrop of choppy oceans. The makers, however, haven’t revealed the film’s official title. Tentatively, it’s called NTR 30.

The upcoming project marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with Kortala Siva. The director-actor duo had earlier worked on Janatha Garage. The 2016 action drama also had Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role, and it became a huge hit at the box office.

Siva’s winning stride hit a rough patch recently as his latest directorial Acharya tanked at the box office. The film, starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, was also a critical failure. It seems NTR 30 will help Siva to redeem himself as one of the bankable directors of Telugu cinema.

NTR 30 has upped the stakes for Kortala Siva as it will be released in multiple languages including Hindi.

Jr NTR is now popular not just in other south Indian states but also in the Hindi belt with the blockbuster success of RRR. Written and directed by SS Rajamouli, the film went on to earn more than Rs 1000 crore globally.