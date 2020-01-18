Follow Us:
Saturday, January 18, 2020

Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyanram and others pay their tribute to NTR on 24th death anniversary

Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyanram, Nandamuri Ramakrishna, Nara Bhuwaneshwari, Daggubati Purandheshwari, Suhasini, director YVS Chowdary among others, visited NTR Ghat, where there is a memorial for the late NTR, to pay their respects.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad | Published: January 18, 2020 2:04:08 pm
Jr NTR Jr NTR pays his respects at the memorial of his late grandfather NTR.

Family members of NTR gathered on Saturday to pay their respects to the late icon on his death anniversary. Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyanram, Nandamuri Ramakrishna, Nara Bhuwaneshwari, Daggubati Purandheshwari, Suhasini, director YVS Chowdary visited NTR Ghat to pay their respects to the legendary actor and politician.

NTR is considered as one of the greatest actors of India. He served as the CM of Andhra Pradesh for seven years and was also a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry where he donned the hats of actor, producer, director and film editor.

Jr NTR Grandson of NTR, Jr NTR paid his respects at NTR Ghat.

NT Rama Rao passed away on January 18, 1996.

