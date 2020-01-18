Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyanram and others pay their tribute to NTR on 24th death anniversary

Jr NTR pays his respects at the memorial of his late grandfather NTR. Jr NTR pays his respects at the memorial of his late grandfather NTR.

Family members of NTR gathered on Saturday to pay their respects to the late icon on his death anniversary. Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyanram, Nandamuri Ramakrishna, Nara Bhuwaneshwari, Daggubati Purandheshwari, Suhasini, director YVS Chowdary visited NTR Ghat to pay their respects to the legendary actor and politician.

NTR is considered as one of the greatest actors of India. He served as the CM of Andhra Pradesh for seven years and was also a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry where he donned the hats of actor, producer, director and film editor.

NT Rama Rao passed away on January 18, 1996.

