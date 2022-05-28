NTR’s 100th birth anniversary: Ramajogayya Sastry pens Jai NTR song in his memory, fans celebrate the ‘pride of every Telugu soul’

Composer Thaman S, legendary lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry on Saturday celebrated the life of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 100th birth anniversary. Titled Jai NTR, the song honours the late actor’s contribution to the Indian film industry. The song has been sung by Swaraag Keerthan.

Earlier in the day, Jr NTR remembered his grandfather and celebrated his birth anniversary. Chiranjeevi called NTR “the self-respect of the Telugu people, the crown of Telugu national glory” in his tweet. Ram Charan tweeted a picture of NTR with a caption that read, “Today marks the birth centenary of Indian cinema’s pride, our Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu. Remembering the legend who inspired millions to not only watch cinema but also be a part of it.”

Today marks the birth centenary of Indian cinema’s pride, our Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu. 🙏 Remembering the legend who inspired millions to not only watch cinema but also be a part of it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ayb4AbGvOM — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 28, 2022

Venkatesh Daggubati called Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao “the world-renowned actor and sovereign leader, who made the Telugu language, the Telugu people and the Telugu nation rise step by step.” Remembering the actor, Ram Pothineni tweeted, “Some saw him as an ordinary man..Some saw him as a God..but in the end everybody realised that he was a Man sent by God!”

Sai Dharam Tej remembered the late actor and mentioned how he “delivered many classics that have our hearts and rose to heights of being hailed as Pride of Telugu People on his own.”

Earlier in the day, Jr NTR and Kalyam Ram visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to pay their respect. Nandamuri Balakrishna also paid tribute to the actor.