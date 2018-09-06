NOTA trailer: Vijay Deverakonda goes from rowdy to politician

Vijay Deverakond will be seen next in NOTA. Vijay Deverakond will be seen next in NOTA.

The trailer of upcoming film NOTA, which will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s debut in the Tamil film industry, was released on Thursday by actor Suriya. The trailer opens with visuals of heavy rains filling up reservoirs and the voices of government officials discussing the risk of opening the shutters, which will submerge many parts of the city. As the memory of catastrophic floods that wreaked havoc in Kerala is still fresh, the scene immediately strikes a chord.

Going by the trailer, NOTA seems to follow a rich, spoiled brat, who come of age after getting exposed to the horrors whipped up by politics of corruption and greed. The film is written by Shan Karuppusamy and is directed by Anand Shankar of Iru Mugan fame.

NOTA has a stellar star cast including Sathyaraj, Nassar, MS Bhaskar and Mehreen Pirzada among others. Budding actor Sanchana Natarajan seems to have played an important role as a young politician leading the opposition against the Chief Minister, played by Vijay. While she has appeared in a few movies, she made a mark with her performance in Balaji Mohan’s web series As I’m Suffering From Kadhal.

NOTA is simultaneously being made in Telugu. Interestingly, Vijay has himself dubbed his lines in Tamil.

Vijay is currently basking in the success of his recent film Geetha Govindam. It is his second consecutive blockbuster at the box office, following Arjun Reddy.

NOTA is fast nearing completion and it is expected to release in October. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

