No RRR teaser for Jr NTR’s birthday

Jr NTR in RRR Motion Poster. Jr NTR in RRR Motion Poster.

The COVID pandemic crisis and extended lockdown have thrown a wrench into the plans of the makers of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, which is popularly known as RRR. The team of the upcoming movie on Monday released a statement informing the fans to not expect a character poster or teaser video on the occasion of Jr NTR’s birthday.

“As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of @tarak9999 to give you all a treat on his birthday! And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion,” read the post on the film’s official Twitter handle.

“We don’t want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! (sic),” read another tweet.

On Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27, the filmmakers had managed to release a teaser video introducing Charan’s character, Alluri Sitarama Raju. The video had the voice of Jr NTR describing the gallantry and other character traits of his role.

RRR teaser: Ram Charan is fully ripped as Alluri Sitarama Raju

Many expected a similar announcement on Tarak’s birthday, which is on May 20. The latest update will, indeed, cause massive disappoint to the fans.

As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of @tarak9999 to give you all a treat on his birthday!

And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 18, 2020

We don’t want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! 😊🔥🌊 #RRRMovie — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 18, 2020

RRR is set in the backdrop of 1920 India when it was ruled by the British. Director SS Rajamouli has co-written this movie along with his father KV Vijayendra Prasad, imagining what would have happened if Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) had met at some point in time and became friends.

The movie was earlier slated to release on July 30, 2020. However, several delays during the production made it impossible for the filmmakers to stick to the original release date. It was later announced that RRR will open in cinemas on January 8, 2021. And that was before the world went into a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. It remains to be seen, whether Rajamouli and his team will manage to finish the movie to release on the announced date.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd