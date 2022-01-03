No change in release date of Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam for now, say filmmakers

Speculations are rife that the release of Prabhas’ upcoming romantic drama Radhe Shyam may get pushed to another date citing the rising cases of Covid infections and subsequent restrictions imposed by the various state governments.

However, the official sources of the film’s team have rubbished all speculations adding that for now the film’s stands to release on January 14. “As of now, there is no change in the release plans of #RadheShyam. The Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on 14 January. Please don’t believe rumours,” read a statement from the filmmakers to the media.

This comes as a huge relief to the Indian film industry, which is already in distress after the makers of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR postponed it from its January 7 release without a new date. The filmmakers claimed that they were “left with no choice” but to call off the release as many states were closing down the theaters. The announcement renders the weeks of all-India promotions that Rajamouli and his main cast and crew, including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, futile.

Radhe Shyam has been in production since 2018. The film faced numerous delays owing to various reasons. However, it was the pandemic-induced lockdowns that kept the makers from completing the movie as per schedule. The shooting was only completed in July last year.

It is said that composer SS Thaman is busy completing the re-recoding as the release date draws closer.

Set in the backdrop of Europe, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

The music composition for the South Indian languages is handled by Justin Prabhakaran, while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer. Radhe Shyam is produced by Vamshi, Pramod, and Praseedha Uppalapati in association with T-Series.