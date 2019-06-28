Nivetha Thomas: Brochevarevarura is more than a film for me

Actor Nivetha Thomas, who was last seen in Telugu thriller 118, is set to entertain the audience once again with Brochevarevarura which releases today. The actor recently got candid about the film and more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. Tell us about your character in Brochevarevarura.

Mithra is a very relatable and well-written character. She represents almost 99 percent of women. The film is about relationships and my character’s bond with her father, but it also deals with a lot of other things.

The plot also revolves around the issue of harassment, which has been dealt in a very interesting and believable manner. So, that is the nice thing to see in Brochevarevarura.

Q. Tell us more about Brochevarevarura.

Brochevarevarura is special. It is more than a film for me and I am sure after watching it, the audience will feel the same. The movie is more about us, the society and what’s happening in the world around us. That’s why it is necessary for people to see it. After a point of time, you will start living with the characters. You will feel happy that you watched the film.

Q. Apart from your character, what intrigued you to be a part of Brochevarevarura?

I believed in the film very much and that is the reason why I wanted to be a part of it. I could see the possibility of how beautiful this project was going to turnout to be. Possibly, Brochevarevarura is one of the strongest and youngest teams I have ever worked with. Vivek Athreya is one of the best writers-directors we have in the industry in this generation. I want to do my best and support his stories even in the years to come.

Q. You have already worked with Kamal Haasan. Now, you will be seen with Rajinikanth in Darbar.

I am not confirming nor denying that. There’s not been an official announcement yet. So, I will not be able to talk about it right now.

Q. Are you choosy about scripts that come your way?

I am not choosy but a story has to excite me. When a story like Brochevarevarura comes to you, you put in a lot of work behind it. You try and do a bit of research about your character and think what can be done differently. When that happens, you look forward to watching the film. That’s a high for me. Films like these are a blessing. So, just take it and run.

Q. As an actor, what are your fears?

My biggest fear is not to fall into any category or be typecast. I don’t want to live with a set of image about myself.

Q. How has your journey been so far?

It’s been incredible. It’s been a blessing to have gotten the chance to work with the people I have. Tarak, Nani, Vishnu… all these people are like a family now. They are incredible people with a different set of ideologies and work ethics. So, it’s been a fun ride. Why I am calling it a blessing repeatedly is because to move forward in any industry and in any job, you need the support of your colleagues. So, when people like these back me and genuinely wish me well, it’s definitely gives a boost to my confidence to do better.