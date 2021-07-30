Nithya Menen to star alongside Pawan Kalyan in next

Nithya Menen was last seen in Ninnila Ninnila. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actress Nithya Menen has been roped in to play the female lead in PSPKRanaMovie (tentative title), the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film’s production house Sithara Entertainment took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, “We are extremely delighted to welcome an exceptional & proficient talent @menennithya on board for our #ProductionNo12.”

Nithya will play the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan and this marks her first collaboration with the Vakeel Saab star. The film’s shoot is currently unerway in Hyderabad.

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, PSPKRanaMovie co-stars Rana Daggubati and has Pawan Kalyan playing a cop named Bheemla Nayak.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer of the movie and S Thaman is scoring the music. Director Trivikram is providing the screenplay and dialogues. The flick will release during Sankranthi-2022.

Nithya Menen also has Skylab and Gamanam in her kitty. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has period drama Hari Hara Veeramallu in the pipeline.