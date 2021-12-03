Nithya Menen: Produced Skylab to create good content

Actor Nithya Menen has turned a producer with the Telugu film Skylab. Apart from co-producing this Vishvak Khanderao directorial under the aegis of Nithya Menen Company, she also plays the lead character Gauri. Co-starring Satya Dev, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Tanikella Bharani, the comedy movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 4.

Ahead of the film’s release, Nithya Menen interacted with the media and spoke about her journey. Here are the excerpts from the conversation:

Tell us what inspired you to become a producer?

Skylab is an exciting script and has received a paradoxical treatment. For instance, the story takes place in Banda Lingampalli village in Telangana, but it will have western classical music in the background. It is difficult to make a good film these days (smiles), and considering the film’s potential, I always wanted it to happen. Besides that, I accidentally became a producer for this movie due to certain issues.

There are many stories in circulation about the fall of Skylab in 1970s. Did that inspire the movie?

Skylab is Vishvak’s original story. Earlier, I had heard nothing of Skylab. This generation is not aware of the event, unlike the older generations. When I asked my parents about the Skylab incident, they revealed many stories. I felt it would be fantastic if a movie can be based on these stories and concepts. They will connect to the people.

What is the element of paradox in the film?

When we think of a story with a village backdrop, we expect it to be raw. In the case of Skylab, even though the story is set in Banda Lingampalli village, it has a very polished and saturated look from the perspectives of cinematography, music, colour palettes, and production design.

You have spoken in the Telangana dialect for the first time in this movie.

Yes, I have spoken in the Telangana dialect that too in sync sound method. I didn’t take any specific training for that. But I always focused, and tried to have conversations in that slang. I enjoyed the process, and it’s a beautiful dialect.

How was your experience as a producer?

Producing Skylab was a necessity, and we did it to produce good content. I never thought of producing it in terms of business. I am fully confident about the film’s content. As soon as I heard the script, I told the team — ‘Don’t worry, this is not going to go wrong and this cannot go wrong.’

How it’s been to work with Pawan Kalyan in Bheemla Nayak?

Trivikram called me and said, ‘We are remaking Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Telugu. I told Pawan Kalyan that a lady Pawan Kalyan will come (opposite Pawan Kalyan). You both will make a perfect pair (on the screen)’ (laughs). Pawan Kalyan is a quite a person. Working with him is always nice and comfortable. We are yet to shoot one song for the film.

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

I am doing a Telugu series titled Kumari Srimathi for Amazon Prime. I also have Thiruchitrambalam with Dhanush in Tamil and 19(1)(a) with Vijay Sethupathi in Malayalam.