Nithiin ties the knot with Shalini

Telugu actor Nithiin got married to his longtime girlfriend Shalini on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Wishing him a happy married life, the makers of Rang De, earlier in the day, shared a teaser of the film. Nithiin, who shares screen space with Keerthy Suresh in the romantic drama, said the teaser made his day super special.

Devi Sri Prasad, wishing the couple a happy married life, wrote on Twitter, “Here is d Cute Gift frm team #RangDe to Dear @actor_Nithiin & #Shalini to celebrate this HAPPY OCCASION!”

As reported earlier, Nithiin and Shalini were supposed to tie the knot on April 15 this year. The two were supposed to have a destination wedding in Dubai. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, the plans were shelved.

Nithiin joins the growing list of celebrities who decided to get married during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. In May, Nikhil Siddhartha got married to his girlfriend Dr Pallavi Varma in a private ceremony, which was attended by select guests.

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati got engaged to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in May this year.

