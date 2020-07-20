Nithiin to tie the knot with Shalini this week

Nithiin is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Shalini. (Photo: Nithiin/Twitter) Nithiin is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Shalini. (Photo: Nithiin/Twitter)

Tollywood actor Nithiin is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Shalini this week. The wedding will take place on July 26 at 8:30 PM in Hyderabad. The family has confirmed that the wedding will be performed following all the safety guidelines of the government. The ceremony will be a close-knit affair, which will only be attended by close friends and family.

The couple got engaged in February earlier this year in Hyderabad. The buzz was that the family had planned a grand destination wedding in Dubai in April. However, the ongoing pandemic threw the spanner in the plans.

It is said that the week-long pre-wedding festivities will begin soon.

Nithiin will join the growing list of celebrities who decided to get married during the nationwide lockdown. In May, Nikhil Siddhartha got married to his girlfriend Dr Pallavi Varma in a private ceremony, which was attended by select guests.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati also got engaged to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in a low-key but lovely affair in Hyderabad. A grand wedding ceremony in line with the government restrictions is being planned for the couple. The wedding is expected to take place in August.

