Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh to star in Telugu remake of Andhadhun

Andhadhun Telugu remake will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. (Photo: Nitthin/Instagram, Nabha Natesh/Instagram, Tamannaah/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun is all set to get a Telugu remake. On Saturday, the makers announced the cast of the Merlapaka Gandhi directorial. Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatt and Nabha Natesh will step into the shoes of Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, respectively.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Tamannaah and #NabhaNatesh in #Telugu remake of #AndhaDhun… #Tamannaah will reprise #Tabu’s role, while #NabhaNatesh will essay the part portrayed by #RadhikaApte… #Nithiin enacts the main lead… Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi… OFFICIAL statement…”

Adarsh also shared a note from the makers of the film which read, “Hero Nithiin’s new film under the direction of Merlapaka Gandhi, official remake of Hindi super hit Andhadhun, will start rolling from November. Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh are finalised to reprise Tabu and Radhika Apte’s role respectively.”

N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy will bankroll the remake under Sresth Movies. Mahati Swara Sagar will compose the music for the film.

Andhadhun was co-written and directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film narrates the story of a blind piano player who becomes embroiled in the murder of a former film actor.

