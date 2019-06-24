Tollywood buzz: Nithiin’s 29th film titled Rang De!, Sai Dharam Tej’s Prati Roju Pandage launched in Hyderabad

After taking a yearlong break, Nithiin is on a signing spree. While his film with director Chandrasekhar Yeleti was launched yesterday, the actor, on Monday, announced another project. Titled Rang De!, Venky Atluri of Tholiprema and Mr Majnu fame will helm the film.

The A Aa star took to Twitter and wrote, “Nithiin29 is titled as Rang De! Working with the young and talented director Venky Atluri, co-starring Keerthy Suresh and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi Sithara Entertainments and cinematography by my all time favourite DoP PC Sreeram sir.”

Rang De!, also starring Keerthy Suresh, is slated for a Summer 2020 release.

Rang De! is Nithiin’s second flick for Sithara Entertainments. The production house is also bankrolling Nithiin’s Bheeshma, to be directed by Venky Kudumula.

Nithiin also has a project with director Krishna Chaitanya and if sources are to be believed, it is going to be a trilogy.

Sai Dharam Tej starrer Prati Roju Pandage launched

Sai Dharam Tej starrer Prati Roju Pandage was on Monday launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. While director Maruthi is helming the project, production houses Geetha Arts 2 and UV Creations are bankrolling Prati Roju Pandage.

Raashi Khanna will share screen space with Sai Dharam Tej in Prati Roju Pandage. SS Thaman has been roped in to compose the music.

Ace producers Dil Raju and Allu Aravind graced the film’s launch event. While Dil Raju sounded the clapboard for the first shot, Aravind switched on the cinema.

The complete details regarding the cast and crew are awaited.