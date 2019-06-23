Nithiin’s new film with director Chandrasekhar Yeleti goes on floors

Actor Nithiin’s new movie with director Chandrasekhar Yeleti was launched on Sunday with a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Produced by V Anand Prasad under Bhavya Creations banner, Rakul Preet Singh and wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier have been roped in as the female leads opposite Nithiin. Interestingly, the yet-to-be-titled flick marks Rakul’s first time collaboration with Nithiin while Priya Prakash is making her Tollywood debut.

Revealing about the same, Nithiin tweeted, “Nithiin28 muhurtham done.. Super excited to work with Yeleti Chandrasekhar garu.. This film is going to be special!! Rakul Preet finally working together. Priya Prakash Varrier plays the other lead. Produced by Bhavya Anand Prasad garu and music by MM Keeravani garu.”

On the occasion, the film’s producer V Anand Prasad said, “We are making this movie with a story that suits Nithiin’s body language well. Besides Yeleti’s plotline, music by MM Keeravani is also going to be a big asset. Rakul had earlier worked under our production for Loukyam movie. I’m happy that we are introducing Priya Prakash Varrier to Tollywood. Presently, the final selection of actors for the supporting roles is going on. Soon, we will announce the complete cast.”

The movie has Rahul Srivatsav to take care of cinematography and Vivek Annamalai is the production designer.

On the work front, Nithiin is presently busy shooting his Bheeshma under the direction of Venky Kudumula.