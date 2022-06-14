Nithiin marks his 20th year in movies with gratitude: ‘Your love kept me going…’

Actor Nithiin on Tuesday completed 20 years in the film industry. On the occasion, Nithiin expressed his gratitude to fans and filmmakers.

“Dear Friends, 20 years ago, I embarked on my journey with JAYAM, which was my first film. Words simply can’t describe how I’m feeling today but I will try. Firstly, I sincerely thank Teja garu for giving me my first break, recognizing the actor in me. I thank all the directors, producers, actors, technicians, staff and crew of every film I worked on. Without you, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I’m grateful for this beautiful journey and thank everyone who sailed with me, by supporting and believing in me, through the highs and lows. Your love kept me going. Last, but not the least, heartfelt gratitude to my fans who sustained me by their unfading faith LOVE ALWAYS NITHIIN (sic),” he said in a statement posted on his Instagram handle.

Nithiin made his silver screen debut with Jayam. Written and directed by Teja, the movie became a runaway hit at the box office when it was released on June 14, 2002. The film launched the career of Sadha, Gopichand and Nithiin.

Jayam was also remade in Tamil with the same name by director Mohan Raja and marked the acting debut of Jayam Ravi in Kollywood. The film repeated its box office success at the Tamil box office too.

Nithiin was last seen in Rang De. He will be next seen in Macherla Niyojakavargam.