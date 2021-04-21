Nithiin’s Maestro poster released on Ram Navami

On the occasion of Ram Navami, the makers of Maestro released a new poster featuring Nithiin and Nabha Natesh. In the new poster, both the actors are seen riding a scooter on the streets of Goa.

Maestro is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Andhadhun. While Nithiin is seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s role, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh are seen reprising the characters of Tabu and Radhika Apte from the original film, respectively.

Nithiin’s father Sudhakar Reddy, and his sister Nikitha Reddy are bankrolling the project under the Sreshth Movies banner. Merlapaka Gandhi, who directed Krishnarjuna Yudham, is at the helm. Mahati Swara Sagar is on board to score the music for this remake.



The movie, which is the 30th in Nithiin’s career, is set to release on June 11.

After Maestro, Nithiin will join hands with director Krishna Chaitanya for a period drama Power Peta. Billed to be an action entertainer, Power Peta will release in two parts.