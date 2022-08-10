scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Nithiin: Macherla Niyojakavargam is a commercial film with a unique story

Actor Nithiin opens up about Macherla Niyojakavargam film, his 20-year journey as an actor, and the halt on shootings in Tollywood.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
August 10, 2022 4:57:53 pm
NithiinNithiin poses for the photographers during the promotions of Macherla Niyojakavargam film. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Nithiin is back with actioner Macherla Niyojakavargam. He plays an IAS officer in the film. Bankrolled by Sresht Movies, the film marks the directorial debut of MS Rajashekhar Reddy and stars Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa, and Samuthirakani in other pivotal roles.

Marking the film’s release on August 12, Nithiin interacted with the media in Hyderabad. Here are the excerpts from the conversation.

After a long time, you are back with an actioner.

There is no particular strategy. I have been in the film industry for the past twenty years and doing love stories for quite some time now. I got a little bore. So with the idea of doing something different, I made Macherla Niyojakavargam. It is a full-length commercial movie, and I play a powerful role.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

What is the USP of the movie?

Although Macherla Niyojakavargam is a commercial film, it has a unique story. So many films have already come out with a political backdrop. But our movie has a new story to tell while remaining in the commercial format.

Also Read |Macherla Niyojakavargam is very close to my heart: Nithiin

Isn’t working with a debutant director a risky task?

MS Rajashekhar Reddy is a film editor-turned-director. So he has a lot of clarity about shot cuttings, scene openings, and length. He shot what he told us and envisioned. It helped us not doing unnecessary things during the shoot. The film has a huge cast. Shekhar handled them better than I expected.

Advertisement

How did you prep to portray an IAS officer in the film?

Director Shekhar has done a lot of homework in this regard. He met several IAS officers and studied their body language. I just followed his direction.

Post the Corona pandemic, the taste of audiences for consuming entertainment has changed. What is your take on it?

Advertisement

Post the Covid pandemic, understanding the mood of the audience has become a tough task. So, it is impossible to predict what they like and which movie runs in the theatres.

You are a producer too. How do you look at the ongoing halt of shootings by the producers?

I hope that the problems will be solved in a month and the shootings will start again.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

What is your take on your 20-year journey in films?

I have seen hits and failures in my 20-year journey. It is satisfying to be in a good position now. Some criticisms were hurtful. But I positively took them and continued the journey. I plan to work hard and go to the next level.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 04:57:53 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi swearing-in live updates: PM Modi 'won in 2014 but should worry about 2024', says Nitish after taking oath as Bihar CM

5

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Free bus rides to women above 60 years in UP soon: CM Adityanath

Free bus rides to women above 60 years in UP soon: CM Adityanath

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Trishala Dutt turns 34: Here are 10 photos of Sanjay Dutt with his daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement