Nithiin: Macherla Niyojakavargam is a commercial film with a unique story

Actor Nithiin is back with actioner Macherla Niyojakavargam. He plays an IAS officer in the film. Bankrolled by Sresht Movies, the film marks the directorial debut of MS Rajashekhar Reddy and stars Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa, and Samuthirakani in other pivotal roles.

Marking the film’s release on August 12, Nithiin interacted with the media in Hyderabad. Here are the excerpts from the conversation.

After a long time, you are back with an actioner.

There is no particular strategy. I have been in the film industry for the past twenty years and doing love stories for quite some time now. I got a little bore. So with the idea of doing something different, I made Macherla Niyojakavargam. It is a full-length commercial movie, and I play a powerful role.

What is the USP of the movie?

Although Macherla Niyojakavargam is a commercial film, it has a unique story. So many films have already come out with a political backdrop. But our movie has a new story to tell while remaining in the commercial format.

Also Read | Macherla Niyojakavargam is very close to my heart: Nithiin

Isn’t working with a debutant director a risky task?

MS Rajashekhar Reddy is a film editor-turned-director. So he has a lot of clarity about shot cuttings, scene openings, and length. He shot what he told us and envisioned. It helped us not doing unnecessary things during the shoot. The film has a huge cast. Shekhar handled them better than I expected.

Advertisement

How did you prep to portray an IAS officer in the film?

Director Shekhar has done a lot of homework in this regard. He met several IAS officers and studied their body language. I just followed his direction.

Post the Corona pandemic, the taste of audiences for consuming entertainment has changed. What is your take on it?

Advertisement

Post the Covid pandemic, understanding the mood of the audience has become a tough task. So, it is impossible to predict what they like and which movie runs in the theatres.

You are a producer too. How do you look at the ongoing halt of shootings by the producers?

I hope that the problems will be solved in a month and the shootings will start again.

What is your take on your 20-year journey in films?

I have seen hits and failures in my 20-year journey. It is satisfying to be in a good position now. Some criticisms were hurtful. But I positively took them and continued the journey. I plan to work hard and go to the next level.