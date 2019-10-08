Nithiin-Keerthy Suresh starrer Rang De commences shoot

Rang De is the first movie to feature the combination of actors Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh; it is being bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamshi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The movie was launched on Tuesday in Hyderabad with a formal puja ceremony.

Advertising

Director Trivikram, who attended the film’s launch event as the chief guest, sounded the clapboards. Producers Dil Raju and Radha Krishna (Chinnababu) of Haarika and Hassine Creations handed over the script to the film’s director Venky Atluri.

On the occasion, Venky Atluri expressed that this movie is a feel-good love story which can also be enjoyed by the family audience. He also said that working with the legendary cinematographer PC Sreeram is something that he is very excited about.

Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for this film and the director claims that his music would be a big asset to the movie. The regular shooting of Rang De would take place post the festival season for a 2020 summer release.

Apart from the lead pair of Nithiin and Keerthy, Rang De also stars Naresh, Rohini, Kousalya, Bramhaji, Vennela Kishore, Satyam Rajesh, and Abhinav Gomatam in pivotal roles.