Nithiin gets engaged to longtime girlfiend Shalini

Nithiin got engaged to longtime girlfriend Shalini. (Photo: Nithiin/Twitter) Nithiin got engaged to longtime girlfriend Shalini. (Photo: Nithiin/Twitter)

Popular Telugu actor Nithiin got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Shalini Kandukuri. Nithiin shared the news on Twitter with a few photos from the ceremony. The couple got introduced to each other almost 8 years ago and have been in a relationship for 5 years.

Pelli panulu started..

Mussssikk startttts ❤️❤️❤️

Need ur blessings…🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/bQ3zXUO7s6 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 15, 2020

According to sources, Nithiin and Shalini will tie the knot on April 15 and will have a destination wedding in Dubai where they plan to invite close family and friends. The couple will also host a reception for the film fraternity after the wedding.

On the work front, Nithiin is busy with his upcoming film Bheeshma which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film is set to hit the screens on February 21. He is also filming Rang De under the direction of Venky Atluri and another project titled Check in the direction of Chandrasekhar Yeleti.

Nithiin made his debut with Jayam in 2002, directed by Teja. After subsequent films did not do well at the box office, he went on a ten-year-long hiatus. He made his comeback with Ishq (2012), which was helmed by Vikram and starred Nithya Menen as the female lead.

