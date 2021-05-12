Nithiin’s Check, RGV’s D Company, Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku will release on OTT on these dates

OTTs have become the go-to place for new releases as the pandemic keeps us at home and theatres remain shuttered amid the lockdown. With Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai introducing the hybrid model of release — the film is releasing simultaneously in theatres and on streaming platform, the filmmakers are coming up with innovative strategies to stay afloat during the lockdown. In other cases, films have gone to OTT within days of their release or chosen OTT over theatres given the situation.

Amid the implementation of a complete lockdown in the Telugu states and the surge of active coronavirus cases, three Telugu films are all set to entertain the audience very soon on different OTT platforms.

Check

Nithiin-starrer Check had its theatrical release on February 26 but it failed to attract people to the theatres. The movie revolves around a prisoner Aditya (Nithiin), whose aim is to become a chess grandmaster. Despite its unique storyline, the narrative takes an over-the-top turn in the climax, borrowing elements from The Shawshank Redemption. Directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti, the movie also features Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Sai Chand.

Check is set to stream on Sun NXT from May 14.

D Company

Directed by the maverick Ram Gopal Varma, D Company will go straight to OTT on May 15. The bilingual film, in Telugu and Hindi, will be available on Spark OTT. With Ashwat Kanth Sharma in the lead role, the movie revolves around the life of Dawood Ibrahim and is set in 1980-82.

Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku

This film will start streaming on Zee5 from May 14. Helmed by Ram Narayan, Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku tells the story of a fictional character Ramaswamy, who has two ambitions in life. One, he wants to practice monogamy and lead his life like Lord Rama and, second, he wants to shine in the business of selling sarees. But, due to some unforeseen circumstances, he ties the knot with three women. Altaf Hassan, Shanthi Rao, Satvika Jay, and Lavanya Reddy played lead roles in this comedy-drama.