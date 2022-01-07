scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
Nithiin celebrates birthday of wife Shalini as she is in quarantine: 'Love has no barriers'

Nithiin's wife Shalini Kandukuri recently tested positive for Covid-19 and has been in home isolation.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
January 7, 2022 2:36:50 pm
Nithiin and Shalini KandukuriNithiin with Shalini Kandukuri during Deepavali festival. (Photo: shalinikandukuri/Instagram)

Actor Nithiin celebrated his wife Shalini Kandukuri’s birthday with an adorable gesture. Shalini recently tested positive for Covid-19 and has been home quarantined. Marking her birthday on Friday, Nithiin celebrated the special occasion by cutting a cake in front yard of their home while she watched from their residence’s first floor where she is isolating. The entire video was shot by director Venky Kudumula of Bheeshma fame.

Wishing Shalini a happy birthday, Nithiin shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “COVID has barriers… But LOVE has no BARRIERS.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE. 1st time in LIFE I am wishing you to be negative.”

The Rang De star’s post got a lot of love from his fans. “Wow thats osom… this supoort wil boost him more n recover fast… Great friends. Salute to u all,” one fan wrote.

“So cute, Happy birthday & God bless you ma,” another person commented.

Nithiin married Shalini in July 2020 in Hyderabad. On the work front, the 38-year-old actor was last seen in Maestro and presently has Macherla Niyojakavargam in the works.

