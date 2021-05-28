Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh’s Rang De gets OTT release date

Telugu movie Rang De, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, is all set to release on ZEE5. Announcing the release date of the film on Friday, ZEE5 tweeted, “The film that you have been waiting for a long time, the magical love tale Range De streams from 12th June only on #ZEE5.”

The digital release of Rang De comes after over two months of its theatrical release. Helmed by Venky Atluri of Tholiprema fame, the film released in cinema halls on March 26 to mixed reviews.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review, “One of the primary duties of cinema is to provide comfort, especially in times we feel the world is folding on itself. Rang De is one such film filled with happy and feel-good moments. The familiarity of the characters and story actually works in the favour of the film. It sort of feels like a comforting blanket, which gives you much-needed warmth and allows you to delight in a sense of nostalgia.”

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner, the movie has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The songs topped the charts for a long time, and it helped pull cine-goers to theatres.

Rang De will begin streaming on ZEE5 from June 12.