Nishabdham trailer: Anushka Shetty-Madhavan film is not a ghost story?

Actor Nani on Friday released the trailer of Nishabdham, which stars Anushka Shetty and Madhavan in the lead roles. While earlier we were made to believe that Nishabdham was a true-blue horror movie, the latest trailer tells us otherwise.

There is little to no visual evidence to suggest that this movie belongs to the horror genre. Of course, the character suspects a ghost behind some killings. But, it may be a ruse. There is an unhappy young girl, a female protagonist with speech impairment, a sad-looking musician and a vacation home with some serious power fluxation problem. It feels like a revenge drama of a violinist against those who have wronged him.

And Michael Madsen’s blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer raises some questions. It is worth noting that the makers had played up Madsen’s role in the teaser that was released earlier. He was seen in almost every other scene. But, the Hollywood actor’s near absence in the trailer is puzzling. Will we also get very little of Madsen in the movie?

Written and directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film also features Anjali, Subbaraju Shalini, Pandey Srinivas and Avasarala. The movie will hit screens on April 2.

It has been a while since we saw Anushka Shetty in action on the big screen. Her last full-fledged film was horror drama Bhaagamathie, which came out in 2018. She made a brief appearance in last year’s Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

