Nishabdham trailer: Anushka Shetty film offers nothing interesting

Nishabdham is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad.

The trailer of Nishabdham is out, and it is pretty generous in revealing its storyline. It seems like the filmmakers exhausted all the ideas to maintain the suspense around the haunted house with the previous two teasers. The movie seemingly revolves around Sonali. And things seem to get really spooky when Sonali goes missing.

Judging by the trailer, director Hemant Madhukar depends heavily on Anushka Shetty’s reputation as ‘scream queen’ to make this movie click with the audience. The characters explicitly suggest the presence of a supernatural element. Well, it could be a ruse. For all we know, there could be a psycho killer on the loose.

The trailer feels pretty stretched and offers nothing interesting for the audience to instantly connect with. Will the movie be way better than its trailer? Or as the trailer suggests, does it have the potential to underwhelm us? We will know when the film premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 2.

The original Telugu movie will also be released in Tamil as Silence. And it will also be available in Malayalam.

Written and directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham also stars Madhavan, Anjali, Subbaraju Shalini, Pandey Srinivas and Avasarala. Hollywood actor Michael Madsen has played a key role in the film.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd