Siddharth lends his voice for Sundeep Kishan’s next

Actor Siddharth has entertained the audience not just as an actor but also as a singer.

He has super hit songs such as “Appudo Ippudo” from Bommarillu, “176 Beach House Lo Prema” from Oye, “Ninnu Choostunte” from Aata to his credit.

After many years, now, the Gruham actor has rendered a Telugu song titled “Excuse Me Rakshasi” for Sundeep Kishan’s Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene.

Sundeep Kishan is producing this film on Venkatadri Talkies banner in association with Vista Dream Merchants. Directed by Caarthick Raaju, the movie has Anya Singh as the female lead.

Penned by Samrat, Siddharth recently completed recording for the song where Thaman is the music director.

Speaking about the number, Siddharth said, “I always feel happy to sing a Telugu song. Telugu is one of the sweetest languages. When it is coupled with music, it becomes even more sweeter. I have always shared a special relationship with the Telugu audience.”

He added, “The one reason I have rendered this song in Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene is my friend Sundeep Kishan. He is like a younger brother to me. He is producing a film for the first time and I wanted to sing a song for his first film.”

Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene also has Posani Krishna Murali, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore in other pivotal roles.