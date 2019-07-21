Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene is a genuine hit: Sundeep Kishan

With Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene becoming a box-office hit, actor-producer Sundeep Kishan on Saturday held a thank you meet to express his gratitude to the audience.

Advertising

The event was graced by female lead Anya Singh, music director SS Thaman, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Thaman said, “I thank God for giving this success to my friend Sundeep. I am extremely happy for him as his efforts have paid off. There are some people for whom I work not for money but because they are dear to me. I did Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene with the sole motive that Sundeep should win. The entire team worked with a vengeance for this day. Director Caarthick Raju is a highly talented technician whose command over CG and VFX is superb. When I heard the film’s script, I was totally convinced that it’s novel. I am pleasantly surprised over Sundeep’s success. Every stakeholder involved in this project is now in profit zone. Sundeep accepted the script with courage. The promotions have been superb and that’s the reason why this film has been able to face the challenge of other releases.”

Thanking the audience, the film’s female lead Anya Singh said, “I thank the Telugu audience for accepting me. It has been an overwhelming experience touring the Telugu States since the movie’s release. This is my first Telugu film and the experience has been overwhelming.”

Advertising

Sundeep Kishan expressed his gratitude as well and said, “I thank Lord Venkateswara Swamy for this success. I and my team were in Tirumala on the day the film released. We switched off our phones, as we were too tensed. By evening, it became clear that most of the audience are loving the film. Distributors and other stakeholders are extremely happy. During our success tour, people came to me and told me that the emotions in the film are so profound and touching. This is what is known as a genuine hit. I am convinced that we’ve made the right film.”

Meanwhile, the film’s Hindi remake rights have already been sold to Bollywood director duo Raj and DK.