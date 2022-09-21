scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Nikhil Siddhartha shares interesting update on Karthikeya 3

Nikhil Siddharth-starrer Karthikeya 2 turned out to be one of the few box office successes in recent times.

KarthikeyaAnupama Parameswaran and Nikhil Siddhartha in Karthikeya 2.

When many leading filmmakers and actors are struggling to cater to the changing taste of the audience, actor Nikhil Siddharth and director Chandoo Mondeti struck a chord with fans with Karthikeya 2, which turned out to be one of the few box office successes in recent times. The second part ended with a scene which suggested another film in the franchise. Towards the end of the movie, Karthikeya is seen holding a key to an underwater city. Now, confirming the third part of the series, Nikhil also revealed that the upcoming film will be made in 3D.

India Today quoted the actor as saying, “Yes, with everyone’s blessings, we are planning to make Karthikeya 3. Also, this time is more exciting because we plan to make the film in 3D.”

ALSO READ |What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of Sita Ramam, Karthikeya 2 and Thiruchitrambalam

Karthikeya film series follows the adventures of the titular character, played by Nikhil Siddhartha, who tries to unravel strange mysteries he comes across in his journeys. A medical student, Karthikeya, in the first part, solved the mystery surrounding a temple where people died of snake bites. In Karthikeya 2, he tries to unravel the mystery surrounding the anklet of Lord Krishna. Now, fans are waiting to see what’s in store in the upcoming film.

Nikhil is currently busy promoting the Malayalam version of Karthikeya 2 in Kerala, which is set to be released on September 23. Other than Nikhil, the film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher and Aditya Menon in the lead roles.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 06:34:46 pm
