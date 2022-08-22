Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha film earns nearly Rs 50 crore worldwide

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s latest movie Karthikeya 2 has emerged successful at the box office, after completing two weeks in cinemas. The movie has collected nearly Rs 50 crore from worldwide ticket sales.
According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, the film earned a little more than Rs 28 crore last Saturday in the Telugu states alone. And the Hindi belt has become the film’s second biggest market so far.
According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Karthikeya 2 witnessed significant growth during the weekends, taking its total collection to more than Rs 15 crore from its Hindi version alone. Last week, he even claimed that the film managed to overtake the daily collections of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan in the north belt.
“#Karthikeya2 #Hindi emerges first choice of moviegoers… Collects more than #LSC and #RB *yesterday* [Fri]… Mass pockets/single screens are super-strong… Will continue to dominate over the weekend… [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr. Total: ₹ 8.21 cr. #India biz. HINDI version,” Taran tweeted on Saturday.
#Karthikeya2 is a one-horse race… *Weekend 2* biz [₹ 9.57 cr] is much, much higher than the entire *Week 1* [₹ 5.75 cr] biz, which is unheard of in today’s times… REMARKABLE… [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr, Sun 4.07 cr. Total: ₹ 15.32 cr. #India biz. HINDI version. pic.twitter.com/ubLzT6pGh0
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 22, 2022
#Karthikeya2 #Hindi emerges first choice of moviegoers… Collects more than #LSC and #RB *yesterday* [Fri]… Mass pockets/single screens are super-strong… Will continue to dominate over the weekend… [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr. Total: ₹ 8.21 cr. #India biz. HINDI version. pic.twitter.com/E6cKGuG6b8
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2022
Karthikeya 2 received a limited release in theatres on August 13, which was a Saturday. The makers, however, managed to expand their initial gains following good reviews from the audience. The film benefited from the long Independence Day weekend. Considering the movie’s medium budget, Karthikeya 2 was able to get into the profit zone sooner than others.
Karthikeya 2 is the second installment of director Chandoo Mondeti’s mystery franchise, Karthikeya. The first movie in the series came out in 2014 and it was a commercial hit. Besides Nikhil, the film stars Anupama Parameswaran and Anupam Kher in supporting roles.
