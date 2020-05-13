Nikhil Siddhartha all set to tie the knot

Nikhil Siddhartha got engaged to Dr Pallavi Varma in February. (Photo: Nikhil Siddhartha/Instagram) Nikhil Siddhartha got engaged to Dr Pallavi Varma in February. (Photo: Nikhil Siddhartha/Instagram)

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha is all set to tie the knot with Dr Pallavi Varma on Thursday. The couple got engaged in February.

Nikhil’s wedding was supposed to be held last month, but due to lockdown restrictions, the ceremony was postponed. However, considering the extension of the lockdown period, the Karthikeya actor has decided to go ahead with the wedding.

If the reports are to be believed, the marriage will take place in a farmhouse in Hyderabad on Thursday.

A few days ago, Nikhil Siddhartha took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and fiancee Pallavi Varma. “Will be together soon. But for now, love you from afar…,” he captioned the picture.

On the work front, Nikhil has Karthikeya 2 and 18 Pages in his kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd