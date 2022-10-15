Nikhil Siddharth questions RRR’s Oscar campaign, says ‘Not every film is made for the Oscars’

The participation of SS Rajamouli’s RRR at the 2023 Oscars has become quite a discussion in the film circuit. After being rejected as India’s official entry for Oscar, the movie has been submitted to the Academy for nominations in all prominent categories, including Best Picture and Best Director. Though the film is looking forward to international recognition and acceptance, Karthikeya 2 actor Nikhil Siddharth believes that an Oscar is just a certificate, that the film doesn’t really need.

In a new interview, Nikhil Siddharth shared his two cents on Indian films aiming for an Oscar trophy. In his opinion, one should aim for Indian recognition, like a National Award, instead of running after international recognition.

Mentioning the amount of money that is spent on lobbying to get for your film at the Oscar, Nikhil told ETimes, “I just read an article that to lobby for an Oscar, earlier Studios would spend $5 million, now the going price is $15-20 million, only to lobby to get votes for your film. What is the point? We have our own National Awards, we have our own Filmfare Awards, and so many awards are given by our Indian Government.”

The actor shared that according to him, the best reward for RRR is its box office collection and the public’s love. He feels the same about Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which he feels is another good movie to be made this year.

Nikhil concluded, “If you get an Oscar, good, but that shouldn’t be the end all and be all. Not every film is made for the Oscars. It’s not a certificate, I don’t think we need that.”

After the success of Karthikeya 2, Nikhil is looking forward to making Karthikeya 3.