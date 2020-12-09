scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Niharika Konidela’s wedding LIVE UPDATES

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2020 12:35:22 pm
niharika marriageIt is Niharika Konidela's D-day today. (Photo: Chaitanya JV/Instagram)

Naga Babu’s daughter Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are all set to take their wedding vows today. The grand wedding is happening at Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple began on Saturday with a ceremony at Niharika’s residence in Hyderabad. After performing rituals at their home, the family flew to Udaipur on Monday.

In Udaipur, Niharika and Chaitanya hosted their sangeet, mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Those who joined the wedding celebrations included Chiranjeev, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan, Sushmita Konidela, Kalyaan Dhev, Lavanya Tripathi and Ritu Varma.

Several photos from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda’s pre-wedding ceremonies have emerged online. Niharika’s father Naga Babu posted a click of the couple and the extended family. He captioned it, “Family is what Happens when 2 people fall in love..#nischay #family.”

12:35 (IST)09 Dec 2020
Chiranjeevi's adorable message for Niharika
12:30 (IST)09 Dec 2020
Have you seen these adorable photos of Allu Arjun and his family?

12:24 (IST)09 Dec 2020
Ram and Upasana rock in white

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela choose to twin at Niharika Konidela's wedding. (Photo: PR Handout) 

12:17 (IST)09 Dec 2020
A glimpse of Niharika-Chaitanya's wedding venue
 
 
 
 
 
12:15 (IST)09 Dec 2020
Inside Niharika Konidela's pellikuthuru function

12:13 (IST)09 Dec 2020
Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi match steps on Bangaru Kodipetta
 
 
 
 
 
At Niharika Konidela's sangeet ceremony, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi matched steps on "Bangaru Kodipetta".

Niharika Konidela, who has worked in films like Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in August this year. Talking about finding her Mr. Right, Niharika had told Times of India, "Yes, I have found the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. Naturally, I’m thrilled right now.”

