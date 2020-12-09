Niharika Konidela’s wedding LIVE UPDATES

It is Niharika Konidela's D-day today. (Photo: Chaitanya JV/Instagram)

Naga Babu’s daughter Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are all set to take their wedding vows today. The grand wedding is happening at Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple began on Saturday with a ceremony at Niharika’s residence in Hyderabad. After performing rituals at their home, the family flew to Udaipur on Monday.

In Udaipur, Niharika and Chaitanya hosted their sangeet, mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Those who joined the wedding celebrations included Chiranjeev, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan, Sushmita Konidela, Kalyaan Dhev, Lavanya Tripathi and Ritu Varma.

Several photos from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda’s pre-wedding ceremonies have emerged online. Niharika’s father Naga Babu posted a click of the couple and the extended family. He captioned it, “Family is what Happens when 2 people fall in love..#nischay #family.”