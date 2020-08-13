Actor Niharika Konidela gets engaged

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of Nagendra Babu. (Photo: BA Raju/Twitter)

Telugu actor Niharika Konidela got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on Thursday at Trident Hotel in Hyderabad.

The ceremony was a low-key affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Dhev and Panjaa Vaishnav Tej were among the celebrities who attended the engagement ceremony.

Pics from @IamNiharikaK‘s Engagement with Chaitanya today at Hyderabad Best Wishes to the Couple. pic.twitter.com/Bukx5l4b9k — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) August 13, 2020

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of Nagendra Babu and the niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. She is the younger sister of Varun Tej, and her cousins are Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish.

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, meanwhile, is the son of a top cop in Andhra Pradesh. He is employed with a Hyderabad-based company.

Following in the footsteps of her family, Niharika Konidela began her career as a television host. She has acted in web series Muddapappu Avakai, which she bankrolled under her production banner Pink Elephant Pictures. She also starred in films like Oka Manasu, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd