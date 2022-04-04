Niharika Konidela detained during drug bust, dad Naga Babu claims she’s clean: ‘She has nothing to do with this’

After his daughter Niharika Konidela was detained after a pub raid in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on April 3, Naga Babu Konidela has issued a video statement, defending her innocence. Naga Babu, who is is the brother of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, said that she had not done anything wrong and requested people to not spread rumours. Niharika was among the several people present at the Pudding and Mink pub in Radisson Blu hotel in Banjara Hills area when it was raided by Hyderabad police on April 3.

In his statement, Naga Babu said, “I am responding to last night’s incident at the pub in Radisson Blu as my daughter Niharika was present there at the time. As the pub was being operated beyond permitted hours, police took action on the pub. As far as Niharika is concerned, she is clear. As per the information shared by the police, they said Niharika has done nothing wrong. To avoid unwanted speculations on social and mainstream media, I am releasing this video. Our conscience is very clear, I request you not to spread unwanted speculations.”

The police claimed that they found drugs on the premises and have booked three people including the manager of the pub under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Though there is footage of Niharika being taken to the police station, the police have not named her in the list of ‘respondent’ persons in connection with the incident.

Around 142 people who were present in the pub were taken to the Banjara Hills police station, including actor Niharika Konidela, singer Rahul Sipligunj, and TDP MP Galla Jayadev’s son Galla Siddharth.