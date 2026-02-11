Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘It’s going to be incredible’: Nick Jonas on Priyanka Chopra’s epic Indian comeback in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi
Nick Jonas gets candid about Priyanka Chopra's 14-month filming journey with RRR director SS Rajamouli.
Singer Nick Jonas has offered a rare glimpse into his wife Priyanka Chopra‘s ambitious return to Indian cinema, revealing that the global star has been deeply immersed in filming SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated magnum opus Varanasi.
Speaking on the Zach Sang Show while promoting his new album Sunday Best, Jonas shared his excitement about the project: “Priyanka has been shooting for the last 14 months on and off. It’s a South Indian film by SS Rajamouli, who directed RRR. It’s his next big film. It’s gonna be incredible.”
For Chopra, Varanasi represents her long-awaited return to Indian cinema. Her last Bollywood appearance was in 2019’s critically acclaimed The Sky Is Pink, and her last Telugu film dates back to 2013’s Thoofan. In the Rajampuli film, she plays Mandakini, described as a mysterious thief and explorer who bridges mythological and modern narratives. Beyond discussing his wife’s career, Jonas used the platform to share his genuine fascination with how Indian cinema approaches music.
“The melodies are just so incredible. They are on a scale that we are not as familiar with over here,” Jonas explained. “The thing I love about Hindi music and music from Southeast Asia is that, a lot of the time, the music comes from a film and becomes famous.”
He went on to highlight the unique playback singing tradition that has defined Indian cinema for generations: “So often it’s the actors who are lip-syncing to someone else’s voice. But there are these music composers who specialise in making songs sound like big hits and fit cinematically. That’s something very inspiring to me. There’s so much great music in Indian cinema.”
Varanasi is scheduled for theatrical release on April 7, 2027, coinciding with Ram Navami. The production team unveiled Varanasi as the official title at Hyderabad’s Globetrotter event in November 2025. The accompanying teaser begins by sweeping over the holy city from above before shifting to a gripping scene of a colossal space rock hurtling toward our planet. The footage culminates with Mahesh Babu’s Rudra astride a bull, trident in hand. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English, with music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, who previously collaborated with Rajamouli on both RRR and the Baahubali films.
