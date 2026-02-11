‘It’s going to be incredible’: Nick Jonas on Priyanka Chopra’s epic Indian comeback in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

Singer Nick Jonas has offered a rare glimpse into his wife Priyanka Chopra‘s ambitious return to Indian cinema, revealing that the global star has been deeply immersed in filming SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated magnum opus Varanasi.

Speaking on the Zach Sang Show while promoting his new album Sunday Best, Jonas shared his excitement about the project: “Priyanka has been shooting for the last 14 months on and off. It’s a South Indian film by SS Rajamouli, who directed RRR. It’s his next big film. It’s gonna be incredible.”

For Chopra, Varanasi represents her long-awaited return to Indian cinema. Her last Bollywood appearance was in 2019’s critically acclaimed The Sky Is Pink, and her last Telugu film dates back to 2013’s Thoofan. In the Rajampuli film, she plays Mandakini, described as a mysterious thief and explorer who bridges mythological and modern narratives. Beyond discussing his wife’s career, Jonas used the platform to share his genuine fascination with how Indian cinema approaches music.