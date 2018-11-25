Next Enti release date revealed

The release date of Bollywood filmmaker Kunal Kohli’s Telugu directorial debut Next Enti, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Sundeep Kishan and Navdeep, has been confirmed. According to the director, the romantic drama will hit screens on December 7.

Kunal Kohli tweeted, ” Here’s announcing our release date. #nextenti #dec7 @tamannaahspeaks @sundeepkishan @pnavdeep26 @PuriAkshai @sachiinjoshi see you in the theatres! #debutfilm for me 😉 #telugucinema”

Interestingly, Next Enti will clash with Sumanth starrer Subrahmanyapuram and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’s Kavacham at the box office.

Predominantly shot in London, Next Enti is produced by Akshai Puri and Raina Joshi. The movie features music by Leon James.