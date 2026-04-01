Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda look dreamy as they attend a wedding together, fans say they’re enjoying ‘ViRosh leaks’

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur. Since the day of their wedding, the couple have been seen together on outings and vacations. They recently attended a wedding with Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda, and fans couldn’t get enough of their chemistry.

Anand Deverakonda shared photos from the ceremony in which Vijay and Rashmika are seen posing with friends and family members. In one photo, Rashmika is seen sitting on Vijay’s lap as they pose for the photograph. For the ceremony, Vijay wore a cream-coloured kurta with dhoti-style trousers. He looked dashing as he wore dark aviator sunglasses to complete his look. Rashmika wore a peach-pink sequinned saree. She paired it with a sleeveless mustard-yellow blouse. She completed her look with a sleek bun and traditional gold jewellery.