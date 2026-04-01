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Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda look dreamy as they attend a wedding together, fans say they’re enjoying ‘ViRosh leaks’
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently attended a wedding with Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda, and fans couldn't get enough of their chemistry.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur. Since the day of their wedding, the couple have been seen together on outings and vacations. They recently attended a wedding with Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda, and fans couldn’t get enough of their chemistry.
Anand Deverakonda shared photos from the ceremony in which Vijay and Rashmika are seen posing with friends and family members. In one photo, Rashmika is seen sitting on Vijay’s lap as they pose for the photograph. For the ceremony, Vijay wore a cream-coloured kurta with dhoti-style trousers. He looked dashing as he wore dark aviator sunglasses to complete his look. Rashmika wore a peach-pink sequinned saree. She paired it with a sleeveless mustard-yellow blouse. She completed her look with a sleek bun and traditional gold jewellery.
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Sharing the photos, Anand congratulated the couple and wrote, “Favourite people and their own forever together!! 🤍✨ Wishing the kindest couple the best Sancharame in life together! ❤️🤗” Fans expressed their love in comments section. A fan called the couple, “Cutest,” while another one wrote, “Super <3”
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Rashmika and Vijay were rumoured to be dating for a long time. The couple, however, always kept their relationship under wraps and avoided talking about it in public until their D-day. Their Udaipur wedding on February 26, 2026, was also a hush-hush affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, they later invited their film industry friends for a reception in Hyderabad.
They later also shared glimpses of their wedding on social media. Their traditional looks became a topic of discussion online, with fans lauding them for paying tribute to their roots through their attire at the ceremony.
The couple, who have been featured in films like Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), are set to share screen space once again in the 19th-century period drama Ranabaali.
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