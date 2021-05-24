scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 24, 2021
Most read

New on OTT: Kala and 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela

Tovino Thomas-starrer Kala will soon be available exclusively in Telugu. Musical hit 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is already streaming for viewing.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
Updated: May 24, 2021 1:54:53 pm
Kala and 30 Rojullo Preminchadam ElaFrom left, Tovino Thomas in Kala and Pradeep Machiraju in 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela. (Photos: PR Handouts)

As India deals with the rise in the coronavirus cases and curbs on cinemas in the country, the OTT platforms have emerged as the major source of entertainment. OTTs are trying their best to provide content that viewers can binge-watch with recently released films making to the platforms. Here are the new additions that you can add to your watchlist.

Kala

Tovino Thomas’ recent outing Kala is set to stream exclusively in Telugu on aha from June 4. Originally made in Malayalam, this Rohith VS directorial is a comment on toxic masculinity and cruelty on animals. The movie’s compelling themes are complimented by Akhil George’s cinematography.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela (30RPE)

Released in cinema halls on January 29, 30RPE turned out to be a hit at the box office despite the mixed reviews from the critics. Thanks to the song “Neeli Neeli Aakasam” sung by Sid Sriram and Sunitha Upadrasta for paving a solid buzz for the film. Directed by Munna, the movie marked the debut of popular television anchor Pradeep Machiraju as a hero. The basic plot of the movie revolves around the tried-and-tested formula of reincarnation. The film is currently available on Amazon Prime for streaming.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sugandha mishra birthday photos
Sugandha Mishra’s birthday party had a sweet surprise from husband Sanket Bhosale

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement
x