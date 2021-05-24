New on OTT: Kala and 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela

From left, Tovino Thomas in Kala and Pradeep Machiraju in 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela. (Photos: PR Handouts)

As India deals with the rise in the coronavirus cases and curbs on cinemas in the country, the OTT platforms have emerged as the major source of entertainment. OTTs are trying their best to provide content that viewers can binge-watch with recently released films making to the platforms. Here are the new additions that you can add to your watchlist.

Kala

Tovino Thomas’ recent outing Kala is set to stream exclusively in Telugu on aha from June 4. Originally made in Malayalam, this Rohith VS directorial is a comment on toxic masculinity and cruelty on animals. The movie’s compelling themes are complimented by Akhil George’s cinematography.

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela (30RPE)

Released in cinema halls on January 29, 30RPE turned out to be a hit at the box office despite the mixed reviews from the critics. Thanks to the song “Neeli Neeli Aakasam” sung by Sid Sriram and Sunitha Upadrasta for paving a solid buzz for the film. Directed by Munna, the movie marked the debut of popular television anchor Pradeep Machiraju as a hero. The basic plot of the movie revolves around the tried-and-tested formula of reincarnation. The film is currently available on Amazon Prime for streaming.