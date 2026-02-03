Netflix’s first Telugu original Super Subbu turns sex education into comedy gold, watch teaser

Netflix has officially entered the Telugu original space with an unlikely, and timely, comedy centred on sex education. Super Subbu, the streamer’s first-ever original Telugu series, finds humour in contradiction: its protagonist is the last person you’d expect to be teaching the subject he’s assigned.

The series follows Subbu, a perpetually unlucky young man eager to break free from his overbearing father. His ticket to independence comes in the form of a teaching job, only for him to discover that he’s been hired to teach sex education in the deeply conservative village of Makhipur. The twist that fuels the comedy is simple and effective: Subbu is a virgin. The latest teaser, released on Tuesday, leans into his discomfort as he navigates lessons on consent, boundaries, and basic sexual awareness, quietly highlighting how conversations around family planning and consent remain absent in many rural pockets of the country.