Netflix’s first Telugu original Super Subbu turns sex education into comedy gold, watch teaser

In Super Subbu, Sundeep Kishan stars as the hapless Subbu, while Mithila Palkar plays the female lead.

By: Entertainment Desk
Updated: Feb 3, 2026 06:20 PM IST
Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar in Super SubbuSundeep Kishan and Mithila Palkar-starrer Super Subbu will stream on Netflix.
Netflix has officially entered the Telugu original space with an unlikely, and timely, comedy centred on sex education. Super Subbu, the streamer’s first-ever original Telugu series, finds humour in contradiction: its protagonist is the last person you’d expect to be teaching the subject he’s assigned.

The series follows Subbu, a perpetually unlucky young man eager to break free from his overbearing father. His ticket to independence comes in the form of a teaching job, only for him to discover that he’s been hired to teach sex education in the deeply conservative village of Makhipur. The twist that fuels the comedy is simple and effective: Subbu is a virgin. The latest teaser, released on Tuesday, leans into his discomfort as he navigates lessons on consent, boundaries, and basic sexual awareness, quietly highlighting how conversations around family planning and consent remain absent in many rural pockets of the country.

What unfolds is a series of awkward, funny, and telling encounters, where innocence collides with long-overdue awareness. Sundeep Kishan stars as the hapless Subbu, with Mithila Palkar playing the female lead.

Talking about Super Subbu, the team said in a statement: “Super Subbu is a story where innocence collides with awareness, awkward moments turn into laughter, and humour quietly opens the door to conversations we rarely have out loud. Packed with emotion, warmth, and a bunch of wonderfully quirky characters, the show takes you on a rooted yet refreshingly unexpected journey. At its heart, Super Subbu celebrates love, friendship, and those beautifully messy moments that make us human.”

Super Subbu also signals Netflix’s broader push beyond its once Hindi-dominated catalogue. As part of the Next on Netflix 2026 slate, the series reflects the platform’s growing investment in original Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada content, marking another step in its regional expansion strategy.

