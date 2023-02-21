Netflix’s Ted Sarandos says RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi were among the most-watched films during award season in the US: ‘Everyone was talking about them’

One of the key reasons for the international success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR was the availability of the Hindi version of the film on Netflix, which made access to the Indian film easy for the global audience. Echoing a similar opinion, Ted Sarandos, the Co-CEO of Netflix, in an interview with Economic Times said, “It is impossible to have a global hit. It’s very rare. You need to have a distribution platform like Netflix, and you need to have a system of choosing like Netflix to help surface things that you may not know you are going to like, but we do. We can put that movie in front of you. Even the director himself has acknowledged as much as when it got nominated for the Oscars… for the Golden Globes… that most people in the world found it (RRR) on Netflix.”

Ted Saranos made the comment while talking about how RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi were two big successes for the streaming giant last year. He said, “Every once in a while there’s an inflection point… a change in the distribution or a change in storytelling, or a change in appetite. Being in Los Angeles during award season, the year, RRR and Gangubai were in the discussion deeply. Everyone was talking about (them)… there were 180 movies to watch on the voting site, and these two got watched a lot. They got found out because…they saw them on Netflix. So, those movies kind of got pushed into the culture of Netflix, and people started talking about ‘Hey, did you see this movie…did you this movie’. And RRR, for many people that I know, may have been the first Indian movie they have ever seen. For them, it was such a wild journey that they want more… they are going to want more. The way that Squid Game did that for Korean content around the world.”

Earlier, SS Rajamouli, in a conversation with Joe and Anthony Russo, said the West was able to access the film because it was on Netfllix. He said, “First of all, I’m actually angry with Netflix because they took only the Hindi version, and not the rest of the four (languages). So, I have a complaint against them. But yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West. A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make a film for Western sensibilities. I never believed in myself. So, when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it and word-of-mouth started increasing when critics started giving good reviews… I was really, really surprised and it wouldn’t have been possible without Netflix, and for that, I have great regard for them.”

RRR has already bagged Golden Globes for Best Original Song for the song Naatu Naatu, and the song is also nominated in the same category at the upcoming Oscars.