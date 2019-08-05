Neil Nitin Mukesh’s look in Saaho is the very definition of suave

The first look of Neil Nitin Mukesh in upcoming Telugu film Saaho is out. The makers have released a poster that shows the Bollywood actor striking a pose in a navy blue shirt and beige jacket. No doubt, Neil looks quite suave in the still.

Neil, who debuts in the south Indian film industry with Saaho, is playing a negative character in the romantic actioner that is headlined by Baahubali star Prabhas and Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor.

The movie also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay and Vennela Kishore among others.

Neil Nitin Mukesh… New poster of #Saaho… Stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor… Directed by Sujeeth… 30 Aug 2019 release. #30thAugWithSaaho pic.twitter.com/rJVB49FQzn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2019

Earlier scheduled as an Independence Day release, the Sujeeth directorial got pushed to August 30 owing to delay in the post-production work. In a statement, the makers had said that they are shifting the date to ensure the best experience possible for the audience.

“We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences, we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day, we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale,” the statement read.

The teaser of Saaho promises a high-octane thriller with eye-popping visual effects and action sequences. This will be Prabhas’ first movie after the megahit Baahubali franchise.